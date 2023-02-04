63°F
Downtown

Firefighters extinguish blazes at neighboring homes in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2023 - 1:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas fire crews extinguished fires at neighboring houses Saturday morning near Maryland Parkway and Oakey Boulevard.

The Las Vegas Fire Department was dispatched at 11:13 a.m. to two fires at 1025 and 1029 Howard Drive, about a block south of Oakey and just east of South 10th Street, according to Las Vegas city spokesperson Jace Radke.

Firefighters had both blazes under control by 11:24 a.m., Radke said.

No one was reported injured, and city fire investigators remained on the scene, he said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

