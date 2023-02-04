Firefighters extinguish blazes at neighboring homes in downtown Las Vegas
No one was injured Saturday morning in fires that erupted at neighboring houses in the south part of downtown Las Vegas.
Las Vegas fire crews extinguished fires at neighboring houses Saturday morning near Maryland Parkway and Oakey Boulevard.
The Las Vegas Fire Department was dispatched at 11:13 a.m. to two fires at 1025 and 1029 Howard Drive, about a block south of Oakey and just east of South 10th Street, according to Las Vegas city spokesperson Jace Radke.
Firefighters had both blazes under control by 11:24 a.m., Radke said.
No one was reported injured, and city fire investigators remained on the scene, he said.
