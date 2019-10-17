Las Vegas developer buying historic Huntridge Theater
J Dapper, founder of Las Vegas-based Dapper Cos., is the man behind the potential Huntridge Theater sale, according to a the city.
Developer J Dapper, founder of Las Vegas-based Dapper Cos., is the man behind the potential Huntridge Theater sale, according to the city of Las Vegas.
“The city is working as a facilitator in this deal between the owner King George LLC and the buyer J Dapper,” city spokesman Jace Radke said Thursday in an email.
Radke said the City Council will vote on the transaction on Nov. 6.
Dapper was not immediately available for comment.
The theater, which opened in 1944, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993. In July 1995, the roof collapsed hours before a concert, but no one was injured or killed. The Huntridge closed in 2004.
Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.