Las Vegas retail project near Ikea to break ground this year

The Bend would span about 17.5 acres on Sunset Road between Durango Drive and Riley Street in the southwest valley and feature roughly 200,000 square feet of retail and a five-story office building, the Review-Journal reported in December .

The Bend, a retail and office project near Ikea in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, would be built on Sunset Road between Durango Drive and Riley Street. (Dapper Cos.)

Developers plan to start building The Bend, a Las Vegas retail and office project with a movie theater, by year’s end.

Las Vegas developer J Dapper’s namesake firm, Dapper Cos., said Wednesday that it expects to break ground on The Bend “later this year” and that the project, across the street from Ikea, is slated to open in fall or winter 2019.

Its tenant lineup includes Galaxy Theatres, Mothership Coffee and Aces & Ales, the news release said.

It would be developed by three investors who own different sections of the project site: Dapper, Magnum Opes Corp. owner Michael Panciro and Dr. Dhaval Shah, an infectious disease specialist.

Panciro said Wednesday that he’s looking to break ground on his portion of The Bend — the office building and a two-level parking garage — in December.

Shah said he aims to break ground on his section in the first quarter next year.

The Bend’s name is a spin on The Curve, a failed high-rise project from the bubble years that was supposed to be built across the street. The 215 Beltway curves there, and many people in real estate refer to this area as “the curve.”

“We’re hoping to hijack that,” J Dapper said last year.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.