Las Vegas police investigating downtown crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital

The scene of a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Valley Street Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A 45-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon after crashing her motorcycle into a concrete wall near downtown Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported the crash on the 2500 block of Valley Street, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, just before 4:20 p.m. The woman was headed northbound on Eastern and coming around a curve when she lost control of her motorcycle and slid into a concrete barrier, Metro Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

Just before the crash, the woman passed a sign with “flashing yellow lights” that warned of the curve she lost control on, police later said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where she died. The county coroner will identify her once her family has been notified.

This was the 18th traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year.

