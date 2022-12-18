Lawsuit over Alpine Motel fire could soon be resolved, lawyer says

Nearly three years after the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history, a complex lawsuit involving dozens of plaintiffs could be nearing a resolution.

Undated composite file photos of Alpine Motel Apartment fire victims. Top row, left to right: Kerry Baclaan, 46; Henry Lawrence Pinc, 70; and Cynthia Mikell, 61. Bottom row, left to right: Donald Keith Bennett, 63; Tracy Ann Cihal, 57; and Francis Lombardo Jr., 72 (not pictured). (Review-Journal file)

Timothy Henry cries as he speaks to the Review-Journal at his apartment on Dec. 9, 2021. Henry survived the fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments in 2019, but he still mourns the loss of sentimental belongings and suffers from PTSD symptoms. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Corey Evans, a former resident of the Alpine Motel Apartments, leaves the courtroom during a preliminary hearing for defendants Adolfo Orozco and Malinda Mier on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. The fire started in Evans' apartment on the first floor. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco speaks to attorney Dominic Gentile during a continuation of the preliminary hearing for Orozco and Malinda Mier, who are charged in the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, at the Regional Justice Center on Sept. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Malinda Mier, who faces manslaughter and other charges related to the deaths and injuries from the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, enters the courtroom for a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Workers board up windows at the Alpine Motel Apartments in downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 15, 2020. The apartment building was the site of a December 2019 fire that killed six and injured 13. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

“It’s getting close, but it’s just not quite there yet,” attorney Robert Eglet said in a recent interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Eglet represents many of the dozens of plaintiffs in civil proceedings filed after the Dec. 21, 2019, fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments in downtown Las Vegas. The fire left six dead, 13 injured and nearly 50 people without shelter.

At least 15 lawsuits filed in the aftermath of the deadly blaze have been consolidated into a single case naming nearly 20 defendants, including the building’s former owner, Adolfo Orozco; his wife, Erika Ayala; and companies accused of failing to maintain the building’s fire alarm system.

The parties have gone through multiple rounds of mediation this year in an attempt to reach a settlement, court records show. Eglet told the Review-Journal that he believes a resolution is likely in the coming weeks, but the sheer number of plaintiffs is making it difficult to compensate everyone.

“The amount of insurance available is unfortunately not enough to fully compensate all the plaintiffs completely, so there has to be a compromise,” he said.

Orozco’s civil attorney, Steven Jaffe, declined to comment on the case.

When the blaze broke out in the downtown apartment building, the Alpine’s back door was bolted shut, the fire alarm system was malfunctioning and the building did not have a working sprinkler system, according to multiple lawsuits.

At the time of the fire, it had been almost three years since the building had undergone a city fire inspection. Investigators found more than 40 fire code violations in the building, which was constructed in 1972, including the sealed rear exit and a faulty fire alarm system.

The lengthy civil proceedings also have been complicated by multiple plaintiffs who stopped replying to attorneys and did not appear for deposition hearings, court records show. Many survivors struggled to find housing after the blaze, and may have left town or changed phone numbers.

Timothy Henry, one of the survivors who lost his home, has landed mostly on his feet, with a steady job and an apartment he shares with his partner. But he still mourns the loss of sentimental belongings and suffers from PTSD symptoms that keep him awake at night.

Repeated talks with attorneys as the lawsuits languish in court have made it difficult to move on, Henry said.

“I got to keep reliving it. I got to keep talking about it, so it’s not getting better,” he said.

Awaiting Supreme Court ruling

In addition to the lawsuits, Orozco and former property manager Malinda Mier face multiple criminal charges, including six counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

Dominic Gentile, who represents Orozco in the criminal proceedings, did not reply to a request for comment. Mier’s criminal and civil attorneys also did not reply to requests for comment.

The preliminary hearing in the case has been on hold for nearly two years, since Don Dibble, a member of Gentile’s investigative team, was held in contempt of court after refusing to testify. Attorneys have been waiting for the Supreme Court to decide if Dibble can be compelled to testify about a conversation he had with Mier, who is not represented by Gentile.

During the preliminary hearing, Dibble declined to answer questions about an interview he conducted with Mier, in which she “essentially confessed to her involvement in the crimes charged,” court records state.

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani has argued that Dibble’s report regarding the interview is admissible as evidence.

Giordani declined to comment on the case this week.

Last month, the Supreme Court filed documents indicating that the appeal would not be scheduled for oral arguments. It remains unclear when the high court will issue a decision on the case.

