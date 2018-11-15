Mob past became a Las Vegas tourist attraction — PHOTO ARCHIVE

Kefauver Day honors the Kefauver committee hearings that took place on Nov. 15, 1950, at the federal courthouse (now the Mob Museum) in downtown Las Vegas.

Reputed Las Vegas crime figure Anthony "The Ant" Spilotro, second from left, and his brother Michael, right, enter a Las Vegas courtoom in February 1986 along with attorneys Jerry Werksman, left, and Oscar Goodman, second from right, when the Spilotros were on trial on racketeering charges. (AP Photo/Rene Germanier, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony "The Ant" Spilotro is shown at his racketeering trial in 1986. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alleged mobster (Anthony) Tony "The Ant" Spilotro is taken into custody in Las Vegas on Oct. 11, 1987. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas casino operator Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, second from left, stands with his attorney Oscar Goodman, second from right, and his wife, Geri, left, and children, Stephanie, Steven and Robin in November 1976 as Rosenthal makes an appearance in court. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas casino operator Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal smokes a cigerette after a hearing before the Nevada Gaming Commission in Carson City in 1988. The commission ruled against Rosenthal, placing him on the Nevada Gaming Commission's List of Excluded Persons, better known as the Black Book, which makes it illegal for the casino operator to step foot in Nevada casinos. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas casino operator Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, left, looks over paperwork with attorney Harry Claiborne, center, and attorney Oscar Goodman in this undated Review-Journal file photo.

Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal's 1981 Cadillac is shown after it exploded on Oct. 4, 1982 in the Marie Callender's parking lot at 600 E. Sahara Ave. (Rene Germanier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Post Office in downtown Las Vegas (now the Mob Museum) on Sept. 6, 1991. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mob Museum at 300 Stewart Ave. on Tuesday, March 26, 2013. The building was originally the U.S. Federal Court House and Post Office. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mob Museum at 300 Stewart Ave. is in the building that was the U.S. Federal Court House and Post Office. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The old U.S. Post Office in downtown Las Vegas is shown on April 7, 2010, in Las Vegas. The building was refitted to house the Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement -- the Mob Museum. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The hearing were led by Sen. C. Estes Kefauver, a U.S. senator from Tennessee. He drafted a resolution that created the Special Committee on Organized Crime in Interstate Commerce, commonly referred to as the Kefauver committee.

Many well-known Las Vegas residents testified in the hearing on organized crime, including Wilbur Clark, Moe Sedway and William Moore.

We took a look through our archive at famous Las Vegas mobsters and the Mob Museum, which was the former federal courthouse and U.S. post office.

Las Vegas residents can celebrate Kefauver Day with free admission to The Mob Museum.