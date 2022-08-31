Pair of 50-foot-tall showgirls make downtown debut — PHOTOS

The installation of two new, 50-foot-tall showgirls on the corner of Main Street and Las Vegas Blvd. South has been completed.

They’re here, and they’re spectacular.

The installation of two new, 50-foot-tall showgirls on the corner of Main Street and Las Vegas Blvd. South has been completed, according to a City of Las Vegas news release.

The showgirls will light up for the first time Wednesday at dusk.

The retro-style showgirls will create a lasting legacy for the city as they join the previously installed dice sculptures and sidewalk roulette table to welcome visitors to downtown Las Vegas, the release said.

YESCO was responsible for the installation.

“Over the decades, YESCO has created some of the most notable signs in Las Vegas, with other recent examples including Downtown’s Gateway Arches and signage at the Circa Resort & Casino,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in the release. “These gorgeous signs will continue to elevate Las Vegas’ image as a world-class travel destination beloved by people around the globe.”

The previously installed, 25-foot-tall showgirl signs are undergoing refurbishment due to weather damage. They are scheduled to be installed in the Las Vegas Arts District this fall on the corner of Fourth Street and Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.