50-foot showgirls coming to north Strip

New downtown Las Vegas sign set to light up entry into city
August 2, 2022 - 5:33 pm
 
A city of Las Vegas sign, complete with two showgirls and a roulette table, at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, third from left, takes photos with a group of showgirls girls during a dedication ceremony for the city's new gateway sign greeting visitors heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Stratosphere on Tuesday, Aug., 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A new city of Las Vegas sign, complete with two showgirls and a roulette table, has been built at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

In Las Vegas, it seems everything always needs to be made bigger and better than it was before.

The city of Las Vegas plans to install 50-foot showgirls at the site of a city display at South Las Vegas Boulevard and South Main Street that will soar even higher above the sidewalk roulette table and dice below them, according to a tweet.

The original showgirls next to The Strat were first added to the Strip in 2018 as part of a $400,000 sign display to welcome guests into downtown Las Vegas. They were modeled after showgirls that would accompany former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman to events.

The 25-foot showgirls will be moved to the Arts District near South Las Vegas Boulevard and South Fourth Street.

There is no date set for when the new showgirls will be finished, but the opening is expected to be some time in late summer this year, according to a city news release.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

