Signs of economic recovery appear across Las Vegas Valley

Hundreds of partygoers soaked up the sun and the opening games of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament.

The pools and decks are crowded in Stadium Swim at the Circa on Friday, March 19, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Nicholas Cole, Jack Molloy, Nick Thornton and Colin Waters enjoy watching Oral Roberts University win during opening day of NCAA Tournament play at the Sahara Theater on Friday, March 19, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

D.J. G-Squared entertains the pool crowd at Stadium Swim in the Circa on Friday, March 19, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Nicholas Cole, Jack Molloy, Nick Thornton and Colin Waters cheer on Oral Roberts University during opening day of NCAA Tournament play at the Sahara Theater on Friday, March 19, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

March Madness game day fare is available for attendees during opening day of NCAA Tournament play at the Sahara Theater on Friday, March 19, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Alfred Terrano, Tony Evans, Richard Candelaria, Dan Tolentino and Mike Burhans all come together from across the country on opening day of NCAA Tournament play to watch some games at the CASBAR Lounge on Friday, March 19, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Friends talk while watching the games during opening day of NCAA Tournament play at the Sahara Theater on Friday, March 19, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Friends all come together from across the country on opening day of NCAA Tournament play to watch some games at the CASBAR Lounge on Friday, March 19, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It wasn’t exactly the pressed-flesh bacchanal that came to define pool parties in the pre-COVID Before Times. Still, the images out of Circa’s Stadium Swim pool complex were striking. Depending on your comfort level, alarming even.

Hundreds of partygoers soaked up the sun and the opening games of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament — with few attempts at social distancing and even fewer masks — at Stadium Swim as part of Las Vegas’ first big weekend in the city’s push for a return to normalcy.

Combine March Madness and spring break, some stragglers who turned St. Patrick’s Day into a weekend and an increase to 50 percent capacity at most venues as more and more people are vaccinated, and the past few days have been a perfect storm of promise for Las Vegas’ recovery.

Visitors slammed shots at a pop-up bar near the baggage claim at McCarran. Tourists clutched Versace shopping bags on the Strip. The Fremont Street Experience was packed once again.

“This is a dream come true,” one fan said of watching the games unfold at the Westgate sportsbook.

That’s a sentiment that’s no doubt being echoed throughout the valley’s beleaguered hospitality industry — even though it’s only one weekend.

So far, anyway.