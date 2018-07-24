Dream big about winning, spending $512M Mega Millions jackpot

Original estimates pegged Tuesday’s drawing would be worth $493 million, but a spike in ticket sales has pushed Tuesday’s prize to the fifth highest in the history of the game.

Customers line up to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm just inside the California border next to the Primm Valley Casino Resorts on Friday, January 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A lottery machine prints out Mega Millions lottery ticke in Laveen, Arizona. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Temperatures are soaring and so is the Mega Millions jackpot.

While Southern Nevada residents will try to cope with an excessive heat warning and temperatures nearing 113 degrees, they can dream big about winning Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot, which is now estimated to be worth $512 million.

Original estimates pegged Tuesday’s drawing would be worth $493 million, but a spike in ticket sales has pushed Tuesday’s prize to the fifth highest in the history of the game and the 11th highest lottery payout in U.S. history, according to multiple reports. And it’s very possible the jackpot will climb even higher after all ticket sales are counted Tuesday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million. The odds of being struck by lightning in your lifetime, according to the National Weather Service, is 1 in 14,600.

The previous drawing was held Friday and was worth $433 million. The last time someone won the jackpot was on May 4.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays. According to the lottery’s website, five balls are drawn from a set of white balls numbered 1 through 70; one ball is drawn from a set of gold balls numbered 1 through 25. Match all five white balls and the gold ball and your wildest dreams might come true.

The Primm Valley Lotto Store, 31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is the closest spot to buy lottery tickets, about 45 miles southwest of the valley.

The next closest is the Arizona Last Stop, about 60 miles to the southeast, near mile marker 30 on U.S. Highway 93 in White Hills, Arizona.

Tuesday night’s drawing will take place at 8 p.m. EDT.