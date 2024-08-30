Driver, 21, accused in Las Vegas hit-and-run crash that left pedestrian dead

A 21-year-old driver was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash Thursday night that left a pedestrian dead, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred at about 9:21 p.m. Thursday on W. Maule Avenue east of Pearland Street.

Evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicated a BMW M4 was traveling westbound on W. Maule Avenue approaching Pearland Street as a 62-year-old female pedestrian was crossing W. Maule Avenue east of Pearland Street from south to north entering the path of the BMW.

Police said the BMW struck the pedestrian, projecting her westward onto the roadway.

The driver of the BMW, identified by authorities as 21-year-old Ali Khar, failed to stop after the crash and continued westbound.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, Khar, the driver of the BMW, later returned to the scene and informed officers of the location of the vehicle.

He did not show any signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for hit-and-run related charges, police said.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 100th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for the year 2024.

The crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the pedestrian, as well as cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.