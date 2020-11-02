Driver arrested after vehicle hits police SUV

Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving a police SUV and another vehicle near West Tropicana Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas officer’s patrol unit was rear-ended by a vehicle early Monday.

The driver of the private vehicle was detained on suspicion of impaired driving, Las Vegas police Lt. Katie Geiger said.

A white vehicle was smashed into the back of the officer’s SUV in the westbound lanes of Tropicana Avenue near Decatur Boulevard. It appeared the officer was carrying out a traffic stop when his vehicle was struck.

Geiger said an officer was taken to a hospital to have any injuries checked out.

The accident occurred sometime after 4 a.m.

The Regional Transportation Commission stated via email about 5:45 a.m. that two westbound lanes of Tropicana were restricted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

