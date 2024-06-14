More roadwork on Las Vegas Boulevard set to begin this weekend

Drivers can expect to face lane restrictions as 24-hour roadwork begins on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Construction equipment is seen on Las Vegas Boulevard, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Drivers can expect to face lane restrictions from Sunday through Wednesday as 24-hour roadwork begins on Las Vegas Boulevard.

A Clark County news release warns motorists that only one northbound lane will be open between Tropicana Avenue and MGM Drive.

Work will be continuous in the Las Vegas Boulevard work zone from Sunday to Wednesday, with exit and turning lanes limited around the Strip.

Meanwhile work in the Tropicana Avenue work zone will happen only at night, allowing for waterline, milling and paving work to occur.

Two Regional Transportation Commission bus stops — stop 1405 northbound and stop 2812 eastbound — will be closed during this time.

According to a Clark County spokesperson, the work is part of a multiphase project to upgrade infrastructure on Las Vegas Boulevard. Each phase includes new paving, improved pedestrian crossings, upgrades to traffic lights and more, according to the release.

“Due to the fluid nature of construction activity and traffic conditions, work schedules can change on short notice,” the release said.

Drivers are advised to check their preferred navigation app for the latest real-time information before heading out.

