78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

More roadwork on Las Vegas Boulevard set to begin this weekend

Construction equipment is seen on Las Vegas Boulevard, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. ...
Construction equipment is seen on Las Vegas Boulevard, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
More Stories
Rachel Maria Terranova (Nevada State Police)
Body shop spotted blood on Summerlin hit-and-run suspect’s car, police say
NDOT crews are having to use snowplows to clear Mormon crickets from state highways in northeas ...
NDOT crews use snow plows to clear droves of Mormon crickets from state highways
Nevada average gasoline prices are 41.5 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and average 20.3 ...
Weak demand, more supply easing pain at Nevada’s gas pumps
The under construction Interstate 15 southbound to Tropicana Avenue eastbound flyover ramp as s ...
Freeway restrictions tied to $305M I-15/Tropicana to be lifted by year’s end
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Drivers can expect to face lane restrictions from Sunday through Wednesday as 24-hour roadwork begins on Las Vegas Boulevard.

A Clark County news release warns motorists that only one northbound lane will be open between Tropicana Avenue and MGM Drive.

Work will be continuous in the Las Vegas Boulevard work zone from Sunday to Wednesday, with exit and turning lanes limited around the Strip.

Meanwhile work in the Tropicana Avenue work zone will happen only at night, allowing for waterline, milling and paving work to occur.

Two Regional Transportation Commission bus stops — stop 1405 northbound and stop 2812 eastbound — will be closed during this time.

According to a Clark County spokesperson, the work is part of a multiphase project to upgrade infrastructure on Las Vegas Boulevard. Each phase includes new paving, improved pedestrian crossings, upgrades to traffic lights and more, according to the release.

“Due to the fluid nature of construction activity and traffic conditions, work schedules can change on short notice,” the release said.

Drivers are advised to check their preferred navigation app for the latest real-time information before heading out.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com or 610-810-8450.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Traffic crush: EDC fans join Monday rush hour in Las Vegas
recommend 2
‘I just hope she’s in a safe place’: More than 40 children missing in Nevada
recommend 3
Expect more Strip travel headaches as new work set to begin
recommend 4
EDC set to pack Las Vegas roadways and speedway
recommend 5
‘A very nice place to grow up’: Woman, 103, returns home to Nevada town
recommend 6
Drivers, beware: Parts of US 95, I-15 to get a makeover in Las Vegas