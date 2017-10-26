Driver critically injured after school bus hits car in central Las Vegas

A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after her car was struck by a school bus Wednesday evening in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was called in just before 5 p.m. at Cameron Street and Nevso Drive, near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 60-year-old woman did not stop at a stop sign while traveling west on Nevso, police said, and her car was struck by the bus as she passed through the intersection.

The woman suffered head trauma and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. An 85-year-old man who was in the passenger seat suffered minor injuries.

No children were aboard the bus, and the bus driver was not injured. Police said neither driver showed signs of impairment.

Cameron Street and Nevso Drive, Las Vegas