Driver dies 2 weeks after southwest valley crash

(Getty Images)

A 64-year-old driver died nearly two weeks after a crash in southwest Las Vegas.

A 2009 Hyundai Elantra and a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado crashed around 5 p.m. Aug. 14 near South Jones Boulevard and Somerset Hills Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the Hyundai stopped at a stop sign, but failed to yield to the truck when the driver left the stop sign.

A 9-year-old in the Hyundai was hospitalized and released from University Medical Center. Police said they learned from the Clark County coroner’s office on Friday that the driver, identified as Robert Michela, had died at University Medical Center.

The two men in the truck suffered minor injuries, and the driver was not suspected of impairment.

