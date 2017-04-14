Driver fleeing from traffic stop crashes car, injuring 1, in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

A person fleeing a traffic stop crashed into another car Thursday afternoon, sending one to the hospital, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department tried pulling a car over at about 4:30 p.m. in the central Las Vegas near Paradise Road and Elvis Presley Way when the car took off. The car made it to the 3000 block of Arville Street when it crashed into another vehicle, Metro said.

The driver wanted for the traffic violation then ran from the vehicle, Metro said. An occupant in the other car was taken to University Medical Center.

Police have not yet caught the person who fled, and no information was available on the extent of injuries of the crash victim.

