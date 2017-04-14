ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Local Las Vegas
Local Las Vegas

Driver fleeing from traffic stop crashes car, injuring 1, in central Las Vegas

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2017 - 7:10 pm
 

A person fleeing a traffic stop crashed into another car Thursday afternoon, sending one to the hospital, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department tried pulling a car over at about 4:30 p.m. in the central Las Vegas near Paradise Road and Elvis Presley Way when the car took off. The car made it to the 3000 block of Arville Street when it crashed into another vehicle, Metro said.

The driver wanted for the traffic violation then ran from the vehicle, Metro said. An occupant in the other car was taken to University Medical Center.

Police have not yet caught the person who fled, and no information was available on the extent of injuries of the crash victim.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like