Driver ID’d in wrong-way crash that left Las Vegas officer dead

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a wrong-way driver who police say caused a crash that left a Las Vegas officer dead.

According to authorities, Las Vegas police officer Colton Pulsipher, 29, was heading home in his vehicle after a shift last Thursday when a wrong-way driver hit him.

On Monday, officials identified that driver as 31-year-old Fernando Jimenez-Jimenez. The driver, whose residence was unknown, died of blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

The crash was reported just after 12:25 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 and mile marker 75, near the Valley of Fire/Tribal Plaza Exit, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release.

Police said that Pulsipher and another man died at the scene, and a woman was transported by Mercy Air with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to the department, Pulsipher was assigned to the traffic bureau’s tourist safety division. Nonprofit Behind the Blue shared on a memorial page that Pulsipher leaves behind his wife, Ashlee, and their three children: Carlee, 5, Brett, 2, and Jonny, 11 months.