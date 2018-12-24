Driver in Sunday crash in downtown Las Vegas dies of injuries

Marie Reber, 52, of Las Vegas was rushed to University Medical Center after the collision at Bonanza Road and Main Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday, but died from her injuries on Monday, Las Vegas police said.

The intersection of Main Street and Bonanza Road in Las Vegas is pictured in this Google Street View image.

A woman who was critically injured in a crash early Sunday morning in downtown Las Vegas died of her injuries at University Medical Center on Monday, police said.

The death marked the 135th traffic related fatality investigated by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department this year.

Marie Reber, 52, of Las Vegas was driving a 2012 Toyota Rav4 westbound on Bonanza Road just before 1 a.m. on Sunday when her vehicle collided with a 2009 Hyundai Sonata traveling south on Main Street.

One of the vehicles entered the intersection against a red light, according to a Metro news release, though it did not specify which driver was at fault.

Police said Sunday that Reber, the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota, appeared to have suffered a medical episode.

The driver of the Hyundai, 48-year-old Michael Maury, of Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. His four passengers — two women, both 40 years old, and two men, 35 and 38 years old, all from California — suffered minor injuries, the release said.

The collision remains under investigation by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.