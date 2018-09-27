Driver leads police on chase, crashes in northwest Las Vegas

A man suspected of threatening a woman with a crowbar Thursday morning led police on a vehicle chase through the northwest valley before crashing into a palm tree.

Las Vegas emergency rescue crews and police are on the scene of a Thursday, Sept 27, 2018, crash on Centennial Center Boulevard. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just after 4 a.m. police responded to a call at a parking lot on the 7000 block of West Ann Road, near Rainbow Boulevard, where a man reportedly was threatening a woman, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

The man’s was gone when police arrivewd at the parking lot, but officers later spotted him in his pickup, Johansson said.

When police tried to stop the truck, the driver sped off, leading police on a chase that ended just before 5 a.m. when the pickup crashed into a palm tree in the median of Centennial Center Boulevard, just east of Grand Montecito Drive.

At 5:30 a.m. police and emergency crews blocked Centennial Center Boulevard between Grand Montecito and Oso Blanca Road, where the damaged red pickup sat near the median.

The man was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, Johansson said.

