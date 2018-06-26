Driver of sedan killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

One person is dead after a crash in the southwest valley.

The crash was called in about 4:10 a.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Robindale Road after collision between a sedan and tractor trailer, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene, Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Rainbow Boulevard and Robindale Road Las Vegas, Nevada