Driver suffers critical injuries in western Las Vegas crash

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries when he lost control of his car and hit a tree in western Las Vegas early Thursday.

A driver was injured in a single-car crash on Durango Drive near Charleston Boulevard early Thursday morning, June 20, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

Police said a man in his 20s crashed his vehicle at Durango and Bosek drives about 3:40 a.m., according to Lt. Adrian Beas of the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Impairment is suspected, police said.

Durango is closed from Charleston Boulevard to Alta Drive and will likely be closed for several hours, Beas said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

