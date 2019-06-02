DUI suspected in fatal central Las Vegas Valley crash

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said.

One person is dead and two others are critically injured after a suspected DUI crash Sunday morning in the central valley.

Shortly after 4 a.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said.

One person died at the scene and two others were hospitalized in critical condition, he said. Police suspect at least one of the drivers may have been impaired.

The intersection is closed while Metro’s fatal crash detail investigates.

