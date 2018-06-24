False fire alarm reported at McCarran airport in Las Vegas

The false alarm was reported in McCarran International Airport’s Terminal 3 at about 7:45 p.m., airport spokeswoman Melissa DeFrank said.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A false fire alarm was reported Saturday evening at McCarran International Airport.

The false alarm was reported in the airport’s Terminal 3 at about 7:45 p.m., airport spokeswoman Melissa DeFrank said.

DeFrank said she couldn’t confirm the nature of the alarm or the response.

“I just know that an alarm went off, and they found no fire,” she said.

Shortly after her American Airlines flight from Dallas landed at McCarran about 7:50 p.m., Colleen Richards heard an announcement over the plane’s intercom announcing evacuations in Terminal 3.

The announcement suggested those with connections in Terminal 3 should contact somebody once they deboarded.

“We all went, ‘OK, why?’ ” Richards said in a phone interview Saturday.

Richards, 66, exited the plane but noticed little else that was abnormal as she navigated her way through the airport.

“It was really kind of boring,” she said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

McCarran International Airport, Las Vegas