Families celebrate Nevada Day at Marvel attraction in Las Vegas

Some Las Vegas Valley locals celebrated Nevada Day in superhero fashion at Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at the Tropicana.
It was part of a promotion offering half-price admission, as well as trick-or-treating throughout the attraction on Friday. A portion of proceeds from ticket and retail sales Friday will benefit the Clark County School District’s S.T.E.M. education initiatives.
Many children dressed up as their favorite superhero, and trick-or-treaters received a special Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. bag.
The attraction also is offering locals free exhibit admission all day Tuesday, the final day of another promotion. Those attending will receive a commemorative collectible Marvel’s Avengers character badge. Attendees still must pay an $8 service fee per person and must show Nevada state identification. Tickets may be purchased in person at the attraction or online at www.stationattraction.com/.
Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., a 31,000-square-foot exhibit, retail and event venue, features state-of-the-art technology to take guests on a journey through the process of becoming an Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Agent.