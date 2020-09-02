Family seeks 2 men missing since Saturday
Anyone with information regarding the Rangels is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing Las Vegas men who might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra, 25, and Jose Antonio Rangel, 45, were last seen Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. They were in a White 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Nevada plate LVN84A.
Erick Michel is 5-foot-6, 173 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the state of California on his ear; a skull on his chest; and a Dragon Ball Z image on his left wrist.
Jose Antonio is 5-9, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the Rangels is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.