Family seeks 2 men missing since Saturday

Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra, left, and Jose Antonio Rangel (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing Las Vegas men who might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra, 25, and Jose Antonio Rangel, 45, were last seen Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. They were in a White 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Nevada plate LVN84A.

Erick Michel is 5-foot-6, 173 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the state of California on his ear; a skull on his chest; and a Dragon Ball Z image on his left wrist.

Jose Antonio is 5-9, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the Rangels is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

