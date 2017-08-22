Fatal crash closes Alta-Buffalo intersection

Police shut down the intersection at Alta and South Buffalo drives Tuesday morning after a fatal two-car crash, according tothe Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police shut down the intersection at Alta and South Buffalo drives Tuesday morning after a fatal two-car crash, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

As of about 10:30 a.m., police had not confirmed the number of deaths, according to a tweet from Metro’s traffic bureau.

Police responded just before 9 a.m. Three people were taken to University Medical Center, police said.

