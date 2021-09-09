105°F
Fatal crash closes Flamingo Road in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2021 - 12:56 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2021 - 3:52 pm
Las Vegas police respond to the scene of a fatal car accident at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Lindell Road on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas police respond to the scene of a fatal car accident at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Lindell Road on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas police respond to the scene of a fatal car accident at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Lindell Road on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas police respond to the scene of a fatal car accident at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Lindell Road on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A person died and another was critically injured in a crash Thursday morning in central Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 10:49 a.m. at Flamingo and Lindell roads, near Decatur Boulevard, and a motorist was ejected from a vehicle.

Two people were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, and one had died, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Hadfield said traffic detectives were at the scene investigating. Flamingo remained closed in both directions at Lindell as of Thursday afternoon.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at g[puit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

