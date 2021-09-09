Fatal crash closes Flamingo Road in central Las Vegas
A person died and another was critically injured in a crash Thursday morning in central Las Vegas, police said.
Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 10:49 a.m. at Flamingo and Lindell roads, near Decatur Boulevard, and a motorist was ejected from a vehicle.
Two people were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, and one had died, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Hadfield said traffic detectives were at the scene investigating. Flamingo remained closed in both directions at Lindell as of Thursday afternoon.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
