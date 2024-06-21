102°F
Fatal crash shuts down 215 in northwest Las Vegas

The 215 Beltway westbound is closed at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024, in an apparent multip ...
The 215 Beltway westbound is closed at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024, in an apparent multiple-vehicle collision that killed at least one motorist (FastCam)
June 20, 2024 - 5:01 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2024 - 5:15 pm

Traffic on the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas is snarled because of a fatal collision around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of 215, west of Jones Boulevard, according to the Nevada Department of Public Safety officials, who said one person died.

Heavy smoke was seen and traffic cameras show the freeway completely blocked as of 4:30 p.m.

Several Las Vegas Fire Department units responded to the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

