Fatal crash under investigation in northeast Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in northeast Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Friday near Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Sloan Lane, according to NHP’s traffic incident website.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions between Sloan Lane and Range Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

