Fatal crash under investigation in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2022 - 4:49 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in northeast Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Friday near Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Sloan Lane, according to NHP’s traffic incident website.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions between Sloan Lane and Range Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

