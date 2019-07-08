Fatal Las Vegas freeway crash believed caused by medical episode

Nevada Highway Patrol investigators believe the death of a driver at the Interstate 15-215 Beltway interchange early Monday was caused by a “medical episode.”

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person who died in a single-vehicle collision early Monday on a south Las Vegas highway interchange may have suffered a medical episode before the crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The death at the Interstate 15-215 Beltway interchange was reported as a “fatal crash” about 5:40 a.m. by the Highway Patrol. About a half-hour later, the agency announced on Twitter that investigators had changed the status of the crash to a “medical episode.”

No other details surrounding the crash have been released. Calls to the Highway Patrol on Monday seeking more information were not immediately returned.

The crash did not prompt any road closures and was not causing any delays as of 6:10 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the decedent’s identity once next of kin has been notified and determine the official cause and manner of death.

