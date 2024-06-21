Fiery wrong-way crash kills 2 on 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas
Two drivers were killed in a fiery wrong-way collision on the 215 Beltway during the Thursday rush hour. A passenger was also injured.
The 4:08 p.m. crash occurred in the westbound lanes of 215 west of Jones Boulevard, according to Nevada State Police.
“A vehicle was traveling wrong-way on the Northern Beltway 215 westbound near Jones and stuck a second vehicle head-on,” Kim Yoko Smith of the Nevada State Police said in an email. “Both vehicles caught on fire.”
The wrong-way vehicle had two occupants, an adult male driver who died at the scene and an adult male passenger who was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.
The vehicle that was struck by the wrong-way vehicle had an adult male driver — who was also pronounced deceased.
A third vehicle was involved, but the driver was not taken to a hospital.
Several Las Vegas Fire Department units responded to the scene. The road was closed for about seven hours.
