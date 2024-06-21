Fiery wrong-way crash kills 2 on 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas

Two drivers were killed in a fiery wrong-way collision on the 215 Beltway during rush hour. A passenger was also injured.

Crews remain at the scene of the wrong-way crash that killed two people and injured another on the westbound 215 Beltway at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024. (FastCam)

The 215 Beltway westbound is closed at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024, in a multiple-vehicle collision that killed two motorists and injured another. (FastCam)

Two drivers were killed in a fiery wrong-way collision on the 215 Beltway during the Thursday rush hour. A passenger was also injured.

The 4:08 p.m. crash occurred in the westbound lanes of 215 west of Jones Boulevard, according to Nevada State Police.

“A vehicle was traveling wrong-way on the Northern Beltway 215 westbound near Jones and stuck a second vehicle head-on,” Kim Yoko Smith of the Nevada State Police said in an email. “Both vehicles caught on fire.”

The wrong-way vehicle had two occupants, an adult male driver who died at the scene and an adult male passenger who was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The vehicle that was struck by the wrong-way vehicle had an adult male driver — who was also pronounced deceased.

A third vehicle was involved, but the driver was not taken to a hospital.

Several Las Vegas Fire Department units responded to the scene. The road was closed for about seven hours.

