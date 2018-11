The second annual “Silver and Gold” food drive skated into City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Three-year-old Aidan Cahow holds up a balloon during the second annual "Silver and Gold" food drive at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Bailey Detmer, 5, with her brother Michael, 3, greet Golden Knights mascot Chance during the second annual "Silver and Gold" food drive at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Bill Donaldson of Henderson gets his face painted during the second annual "Silver and Gold" food drive at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Steven Garrett holds his daughter Aurora as she greets Golden Knights mascot Chance during the second annual "Silver and Gold" food drive at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Bailey Detmer, 5, with her brother Michael, 3, greet Golden Knights mascot Chance during the second annual "Silver and Gold" food drive at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Balloon artist Roger Goodin hands a hockey stick balloon to Zoey Tuttle, 4, of North Las Vegas during the second annual "Silver and Gold" food drive at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The second annual “Silver and Gold” food drive skated into City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Organizers said the drive will support Three Square, which serves local families and Nevadans at risk of hunger. The drive featured children’s activities, including an opportunity to visit Chance, the Vegas Golden Knights mascot.

SilverSummit Healthplan and the Knights organization put donation bins inside the arena.