Fire at central Las Vegas furniture store under investigation

No one was injured after a Thursday morning fire at a furniture store in the central valley.

The cause of a fire Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Casye Furniture, 3025 E. Desert Inn Road, is under investigation. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The cause of a fire Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Casye Furniture, 3025 E. Desert Inn Road, is under investigation. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The cause of a fire Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Casye Furniture, 3025 E. Desert Inn Road, is under investigation. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The cause of a fire Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Casye Furniture, 3025 E. Desert Inn Road, is under investigation. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured in a fire Thursday morning at a furniture store in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Crews from the Clark County Fire Department responded just after 3 a.m. to a fire on the roof of Casye Furniture, 3025 E. Desert Inn Road, near McLeod Drive, Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu said.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building, which also houses several other businesses and restaurants.

The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes, Haydu said, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and no estimate of the cost of the damage was available.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.comor 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

3025 E. Desert Inn Road Las Vegas, Nevada