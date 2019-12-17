Fire at vacant southwest Las Vegas home causes $400K damage

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire at a southwest Las Vegas home caused $400,000 in damage Monday night.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Steve Buchanan said firefighters were called to 5710 Duneville St., near Russell Road and Decatur Boulevard, for a report of a fire at 9:53 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found smoke and flames “coming from a large, two-story home,” Buchanan said.

“The house was reported to be vacant,” Buchanan said. “Due to the size of the structure and the amount of fire visible upon arrival by the crews, the incident commander requested two addition engine companies to the scene to assist.”

The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes, Buchanan said.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

