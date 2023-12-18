56°F
Fire breaks out at CCSD building

By Peter S. Levitt Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2023 - 10:00 am
 
Crews battle a fire Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at a Clark County School District building on the 28 ...
Crews battle a fire Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at a Clark County School District building on the 2800 block of East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Clark County Fire Department)
A fire broke out Monday morning at a Las Vegas building operated by the Clark County School District, according to fire officials.

There were no reported injuries, Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels said in a news release.

A fire dispatcher received calls just after 6 a.m. from the school district that smoke was coming out of a building at 2832 E. Flamingo Road, at the intersection of East Flamingo and Eucalyptus Avenue, the release stated.

First responders saw smoke coming from a structure, and crews entered the building where they found “low visibility, moderate heat, and a pile of material burning,” according to the release.

Fire crews were able to “knockdown” most of the fire, conduct a primary search and remove debris from the building.

The statement said that the cause of the fire was an exothermic reaction, or a reaction that releases energy in the form of heat, from lithium batteries.

The response team included six fire engines, two ladder trucks, one EMS supervisor and two chief officers, for a total of 40 fire personnel, according to the statement.

The dollar amount of damages caused by the fire has not been determined.

A Google search showed that the school district operates several buildings, including a fingerprinting office, at the intersection where the fire broke out.

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.

