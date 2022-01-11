57°F
Fire causes $100k in damage to boarded-up building in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2022 - 11:33 am
 
Firefighters battle a blaze at 17 E. Oakey Ave., on Monday, Jan 10, 2022. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Firefighters battle a blaze at 17 E. Oakey Ave., on Monday, Jan 10, 2022. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Firefighters battle a blaze at 17 E. Oakey Ave., on Monday, Jan 10, 2022. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Firefighters battle a blaze at 17 E. Oakey Ave., on Monday, Jan 10, 2022. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Firefighters battle a blaze at 17 E. Oakey Ave., on Monday, Jan 10, 2022. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Flames ravaged about half of a boarded-up building late Monday in central Las Vegas, causing about $100,00 in damage, according to Las Vegas Fire Department officials.

Crews were dispatched about 11:50 p.m. to 17 E. Oakey Blvd., near Las Vegas Boulevard South, and encountered “heavy flames” and smoke billowing from the back of the building, officials said.

Callers to 911 had reported seeing homeless people leaving the building when the flames were first sparked, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remained under investigation, officials said.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to control the fire and two hours to extinguish it, officials said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

