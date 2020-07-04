Fire containment on Mount Charleston stands at 76%

Firefighters took advantage of the calmer weather conditions to make aerial water drops and had contained three-quarters of the fire on Mount Charleston by Friday evening.

Fire retardant covers a hillside and fire smolders on the upside of it during the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A helicopter with water bucket returns for another drop over the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A helicopter with water bucket makes another drop over the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Firefighters took advantage of the weather conditions Thursday to make aerial water drops and had contained three-quarters of the fire on Mount Charleston by Friday evening.

Containment of the Mahogany Fire reached 64 percent by Thursday night after firefighters took advantage of the clear, cooler weather to do aerial water drops, according to a statement from Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest on Friday morning.

As of Friday evening the fire still covered 2,794 acres and was 76 percent contained.

Firefighters camp on the southeast side of the fire to shorten the travel time the next morning, officials said.

Six helicopters performed bucket drops Friday while 396 personnel battled steep and rocky terrain and winds to contain the fire, the statement said.

The National Weather Service predicted wind gusts up to 18 mph on the mountain Friday evening.

Both sides of Lee Canyon Road west of Deer Creek road was restricted to residents and Deer Creek Road on Mount Charleston remained an evacuation zone.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.