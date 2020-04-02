Fire destroys 1 house under construction, damages 2 others

Las Vegas firefighters battled a fire at a home under construction in the northwest valley early Thursday.

Fire at houses under construction in northwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters battle a two-alarm fire in the 9600 block of West La Madre Way, near West Lone Mountain Road and North Grand Canyon Drive. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One large house under construction was destroyed and two others sustained minor damage in a fire in the northwest valley early Thursday.

The two-alarm fire was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 9600 block of West La Madre Way, near West Lone Mountain Road and North Grand Canyon Drive.

F3H TOC: 5:58AM 2-ALARM FIRE 9600 block La Madre Way heavy fire & smoke showing house under construction, defensive operations, wind blowing embers to other houses under construction, 2nd alarm required for fire #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 2, 2020

The wind was blowing embers into a second house, causing a second alarm for more crews, according to a tweet by the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the wind was blowing 20-30 mph this morning.

The location is in unincorporated Clark County. The Clark County Fire Department is investigating the fire.