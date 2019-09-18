Fire heavily damages west Las Vegas Valley home; no one hurt

A fire caused “heavy” damage to a one-story home in the west valley that neighbors reported squatters coming and going from, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Crews battle a fire Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, on the 6100 block of Sonoma Circle in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A fire in the west valley on Tuesday heavily damaged a house that neighbors have seen squatters coming and going from, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Fire crews were called about 7:40 p.m. to the 6100 block of Sonoma Circle, near Charleston and Jones boulevards, after a report of a one-story home on fire, according to a tweet from the fire department.

The fire was “heavily involved” when crews arrived and put it out. No injuries were reported.

The department said the home was “full (of) junk.” Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

