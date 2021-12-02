48°F
Fire in central Las Vegas sends smoke down Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2021 - 7:13 am
 
Updated December 2, 2021 - 7:28 am
Firefighters put out a fire near 2127 Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Glen ...
Firefighters put out a fire around 2127 Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire in central Las Vegas sent a large cloud of thick smoke into the Las Vegas sky early Thursday.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesperson Tim Szymanski said the fire unfolded at 6:20 a.m. at a vacant commercial building at 2127 Paradise Road. The building was a complete loss.

Firefighters continued to knock down flames as of 7 a.m. The cloud of smoke from the fire could be seen throughout the Las Vegas Valley as it drifted down the Las Vegas Strip.

There were no reported injuries.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

