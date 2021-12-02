Fire in central Las Vegas sends smoke down Strip

A fire sent a large cloud of thick smoke into the Las Vegas sky early Thursday.

Firefighters put out a fire around 2127 Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire in central Las Vegas sent a large cloud of thick smoke into the Las Vegas sky early Thursday.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesperson Tim Szymanski said the fire unfolded at 6:20 a.m. at a vacant commercial building at 2127 Paradise Road. The building was a complete loss.

Firefighters continued to knock down flames as of 7 a.m. The cloud of smoke from the fire could be seen throughout the Las Vegas Valley as it drifted down the Las Vegas Strip.

There were no reported injuries.

