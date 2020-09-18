Firefighters compete in annual challenge event in Las Vegas

About 100 regional firefighters put their physical abilities to the test this week during the four-day Firefighter Combat Challenge Nevada training.

Las Vegas firefighter Jacqueline Palmer, former world champion, participates in a run-through of the Firefighter Combat Challenge outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas firefighter Jason Coates competes in the Firefighter Combat Challenge outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas firefighter Jacqueline Palmer, former world champion, participates in a run-through of the Firefighter Combat Challenge outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas fire engineer Matt Garcia rescues a dummy while competing in the Firefighter Combat Challenge outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas fire captain Ben Erickson, right, hands off a baton to firefighter paramedic Joshua Pulley as they compete in the Firefighter Combat Challenge outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas firefighter Jacqueline Palmer, former world champion, right, competes in the hoisting segment alongside Todd Shelton, operations manager at the Firefighter Combat Challenge, during the challenge outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Todd Shelton, operations manager at the Firefighter Combat Challenge, sanitizes the gloves of firefighters as they arrive to compete outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas firefighter paramedic Joshua Pulley, right, competes in the Firefighter Combat Challenge outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas firefighter Jason Coates, left, runs with the baton after being handed it from firefighter paramedic Joshua Pulley, right, as they compete in the Firefighter Combat Challenge outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Todd Shelton, operations manager at the Firefighter Combat Challenge, center, talks about the course with firefighters as they prepare to compete outside of Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The five-course race includes a five-story tower climb, a victim rescue with 175-pound Randy the mannequin and a fire hose target hit, all while in full gear that weighs 50 pounds, said Todd Shelton, operations manager of the Firefighter Combat Challenge.

“This is faster-paced than what we do on the job,” North Las Vegas Fire Department Capt. Ben Erickson said Thursday. Erickson ran the obstacle course in a relay with four other firefighters in under two minutes. “Normally,” he noted, “we pace ourselves, we do more team effort. It may look like we’re going slower but we don’t overexert ourselves.”

Firefighters from California, Colorado and Texas joined the local fire departments at Cashman Field near downtown Las Vegas for the four-day challenge ending Friday. Qualifying firefighters nationwide can participate in the U.S. Nationals in Texas next month.

On average, 3,000 firefighters compete in challenges across the nation. Because of the pandemic, some fire departments decided against taking part this year even though equipment is disinfected after every run and strict protocols have been put in place for the events, said Rob O’Connor, spokesman for the Firefighter Combat Challenge.

2020 marks the national tour’s 29th year. The challenge not only helps firefighters get fitter and better at their jobs, Shelton said, it also helps with mental health, PTSD, camaraderie and boosting morale.

Former world champion Jacqueline Palmer, one of about 30 firefighters competing Thursday, called the challenge “incredibly hard.”

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. It took me a couple years to work up to it and to actually get it and it was a huge accomplishment,” said Palmer, who has competed in the challenge for 11 years.

She credited others for helping her reach her achievement. “It wasn’t something I could do by myself. I had my crew that was out training with me every day.”

The Las Vegas firefighter also offered a few pieces of advice and encouragement to competitors: “Don’t quit. Get comfortable being uncomfortable. You’ll pass out long before you die.”

The World Championships, which includes firefighters from around the globe in the challenge, will be held Oct. 22-25 in Irving, Texas.

