Firefighters put out blaze at east Las Vegas apartments

Firefighters responded to an apartment complex at the corner of Charleston and Nellis Boulevards Friday evening after a fire broke out.

Villas East Apartments (Villas East website)

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters responded to an apartment complex in the east valley Friday evening after a fire broke out on the upper levels of a building, officials said.

More than 45 firefighters from the Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments were called to the fire that broke out about 5:08 p.m. at 5055 E. Charleston Blvd., near Nellis Boulevard, after reports of trapped occupants.

The fire was knocked down in 11 minutes and no one was injured, according to a release from Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Roy Session. It was unclear as of 5:45 p.m. how many residents of the Villas East Apartments were displaced.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said no roads were closed because of the fire, but officers were assisting in diverting traffic nearby.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.