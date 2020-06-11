Firefighters put out blaze at east Las Vegas building

Dozens of firefighters responded to the blaze at 4213 Boulder Highway, near East Desert Inn Road, just before 11 p.m.

Crews put out a fire at an abandoned commercial building Tuesday night in the east valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the blaze at 4213 Boulder Highway, near East Desert Inn Road, just before 11 p.m., and spent about an hour knocking it down, the department said in a statement.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Las Vegas Fire Department assisted.

