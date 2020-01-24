Firefighters put out fire in central Las Vegas strip mall

The Clark County Fire Department fought a fire at a strip mall in central Las Vegas early Friday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was reported about 2:50 a.m. at 2875 E. Patrick Lane, between Eastern Avenue and McLeod Drive.

Traffic on Patrick is shut down for crews at the scene, Metro Police Department Lt. Joe LePore said.

More than a dozen units responded to the scene. No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

