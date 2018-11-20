Flamingo reopens after 3-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas

Flamingo Road at El Capitan Way has reopened after a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning forced the street to be closed for several hours.

Las Vegas police investigate a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Flamingo Road and El Capitan Way on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, the male driver of a 2003 Mercedes was traveling north on El Capitan just after 4 a.m. when he ran a red light and collided with a 2007 Toyota pickup at Flamingo.

The Mercedes caught fire, Gordon said. The pickup rolled over and crashed into a power box, disabling the traffic signals and street lights around the intersection.

A 2001 Chevrolet coupe also was involved in the crash, but the vehicle sustained only minor damage.

None of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries, Gordon said.

The driver of the Mercedes, who police believe was impaired, was taken to a hospital.

