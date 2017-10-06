Former Angels meet with Las Vegas police and families — PHOTOS

Former baseball stars, who played with the Los Angeles Angels, visited the headquarters of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday.

Former Major League Baseball players Mickey Hatcher, left, and Chuck Finley sign autographs for Las Vegas Metro Police officers Reed Dallas, left, and Sgt. Mitchell Tavarez at LVMPD Headquarters on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Former Major League Baseball players Mickey Hatcher, left, and Chuck Finley sign autographs for Las Vegas Metro Police officers Reed Dallas, left, and Sgt. Mitchell Tavarez at LVMPD Headquarters on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Former Major League Baseball player Mickey Hatcher, left, poses for photo with Las Vegas Metro Police officer Reed Dallas at LVMPD Headquarters on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Sgt. Mitchell Tavarez of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, takes a selfie with former Major League Baseball player Chuck Finley as officer Reed Dallas, right, looks on at LVMPD Headquarters on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Former Major League Baseball players Mickey Hatcher, left, and Chuck Finley sign autographs for Las Vegas Metro Police officers Richard Tusko, left, and Maribel Suey, center, at LVMPD Headquarters on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Former Major League Baseball players Mickey Hatcher, left, and Chuck Finley sign autographs for family members of the Las Vegas Metro Police Departmen at LVMPD Headquarters on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Former baseball stars, who played with the Los Angeles Angels, visited the headquarters of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday.

The players interacted with police officers and signed autographs for their families.