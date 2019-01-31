Free, discounted rides offered to Las Vegas Super Bowl partiers

Super Bowl party-goers who may be impaired are urged to seek ride alternatives and not let their Super Bowl weekend end with an unsportsmanlike penalty.

AAA is bringing out its Tipsy Tow program, as it does for major holidays, where impaired motorists can have their vehicle towed to their end destination.

The service will start at 6 p.m. Sunday and run through 6 a.m. on Monday, according to AAA.

“AAA wants motorists to plan ahead for a safe ride home if they are planning on attending a Super Bowl party where alcohol is involved,” said Michael Blasky, spokesperson for AAA Nevada. “But if your plans fall through, we encourage drivers, passengers, party hosts and restaurant managers to take advantage of our service, as driving while intoxicated is never a winning play.”

Interested parties don’t need to be AAA members to utilize the service. The service is free of charge for up to 10 miles, then standard towing rates apply thereafter.

The Tipsy Tow service is not provided to motorists requesting a tow to another drinking establishment, repair facility or any other location other than their home or a hotel if the motorist is, or plans to become, a guest.

Other services not covered include requests to start a vehicle, flat tire change, gas delivery, taxi service and requests to transport more than two people with the vehicle.

To request the services, motorists can call 1-800-222-4357 and state that they need a Tipsy Tow.

AAA estimates a first-time DUI conviction can run a motorist over $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.

Lyft

Ride share giant Lyft, in partnership with the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities, is offering $5 off of two rides on Sunday, up to $20,000 in ride credits, to and from any of the over 50 PTs Entertainment Las Vegas valley locations.

“No matter which team you’re rooting for, planning ahead and using smart ride alternatives is the winning play,” said Yacob Girma, Lyft Nevada general manager. “We thank PT’s Entertainment Group for their ongoing contributions to provide smart ride alternatives.”

New and existing Lyft users can receive the discounted ride offer by entering the code “BIGGAME19” in their Lyft smart phone app.

PT’s Entertainment locations include PT’s Pub, Sierra Gold, SG Bar and Sean Patrick’s Pubs locations.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.