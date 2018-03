Some residents in the Las Vegas Valley took advantage of the breezy conditions Wednesday afternoon by flying kites at Sunset Park in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas resident Arayah Murray, 5, flies her airplane kite as a real plane flies overhead during a breezy late afternoon in Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas resident Chris Murray helps his daughter and granddaughter with kite flying during a breezy late afternoon in Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas residents Sydney Graham, 7, flies her kite along with Arayah Murray, 5, in the background during a breezy late afternoon in Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas resident Chris Murray helps to fly kites with his daughter Arayah Murray, 5, center, and granddaughter Sydney Graham, 7, during a breezy late afternoon in Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas residents Arayah Murray, 5, left, and Sydney Graham, 7, fly kites during a breezy late afternoon in Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas resident Chris Murray flies kites with his granddaughter Sydney Graham, 7, center, and daughter Arayah Murray, 5, during a breezy late afternoon in Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arayah Murray, 5, left, and Sydney Graham, 7, fly kites during a breezy late afternoon in Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas resident Arayah Murray, 5, flies her kite during a breezy late afternoon in Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas resident Chris Murray flies kites with his daughter Arayah Murray, 5, right, and granddaughter Sydney Graham, 7, during a breezy late afternoon in Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Las Vegas resident Chris Murray helps his granddaughter Sydney Graham, 7, with her kite during a breezy afternoon at Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Some residents in the Las Vegas Valley took advantage of the breezy conditions Wednesday afternoon by flying kites at Sunset Park in Las Vegas.

The winds likely will get stronger Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will pick up to about 20-25 mph and could gust up to 35 mph, the agency said.