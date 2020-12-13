Funeral held for Las Vegas skateboarder killed in motorcycle crash

June Atkins, right, mother of Genesis Atkins, holds Tiye Egypt, 2, as she points at a photo of her deceased uncle during a memorial service for the accomplished skateboarder on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Hites Funeral Home and Crematory, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, who had sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Evelini Gibbs, mother of Genesis Atkins, gets a hug during a memorial service for her son on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Hites Funeral Home and Crematory, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, a competitive skateboarder with sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ace Atkins, middle/facing, brother of Genesis Atkins, is consoled by a friend outside Hites Funeral Home and Crematory during a memorial service for his brother on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, a competitive skateboarder with sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Carolyn Dauphine, right, consoles Evelini Gibbs and Tiye Egypt, 2, during a memorial service for Gibbs' son Genesis Atkins on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Hites Funeral Home and Crematory, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, a competitive skateboarder with sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A book of photos of Genesis Atkins in the lobby of Hites Funeral Home and Crematory during a memorial for the competitive skateboarder on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, who had sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Malu Seiuli looks at a photo of Genesis Atkins during a memorial service for the competitive skateboarder on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Hites Funeral Home and Crematory, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, who had sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Steve Atkins, right, hugs his son Ace Atkins outside Hites Funeral Home and Crematory during a memorial service for son/brother Genesis Atkins on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, a competitive skateboarder with sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Family and friends wait to sign in during a memorial service for Genesis Atkins on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Hites Funeral Home and Crematory, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, a competitive skateboarder with sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Friends and family grieve outside Hites Funeral Home and Crematory during a memorial service for Genesis Atkins on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, a competitive skateboarder with sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Friends and family grieve outside Hites Funeral Home and Crematory during a memorial service for Genesis Atkins on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, a competitive skateboarder with sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A sign in book at the entrance to a memorial service for Genesis Atkins on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Hites Funeral Home and Crematory, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, a competitive skateboarder with sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Steve Atkins, left, father of Genesis Atkins, is consoled by a friend during a memorial service for his son on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Hites Funeral Home and Crematory, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, a competitive skateboarder with sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

June Atkins, top/left, sister of Genesis Atkins, writes a message in the sign in book during memorial service for her brother on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Hites Funeral Home and Crematory, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, a competitive skateboarder with sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A box of programs at the entrance to a memorial service for Genesis Atkins on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Hites Funeral Home and Crematory, in Henderson. Atkins, 27, a competitive skateboarder with sponsorships from Nike, eS Skateboarding, Rhythm Livin and Rastaclat, was struck and killed by a motorist on Nov. 29 while driving his motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl. The driver, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Inside a dimly lit Henderson funeral home were 30 chairs, not nearly enough to seat the outpouring of friends and family members who arrived Saturday afternoon to remember Genesis Atkins, a 27-year-old competitive skateboarder who died in a motorcycle crash in downtown Las Vegas last month.

A guest book showed a photo of a smiling young man leaning against his blue Suzuki motorcycle, the same one that police found in shambles the morning of Nov. 29.

Atkins was found dead on U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl after he was thrown from his motorcycle in a collision with a car. The driver of the car, Yonas Tesfaslasie, 40, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death and failing to maintain lane/improper lane change. Tesfaslasie was on house arrest as of Friday, according to court records.

Outside Hites Funeral Home, a sea of people in beanies and skater hats waited to enter Atkins’ service.

“Not one person here looks like the person standing next to them” said his brother, Ace Atkins. “He touched the lives of so many different people.”

Lines of 25 people at a time poured in, approaching photos of Genesis Atkins, a purple urn and white and blue flowers. A slideshow played clips of Atkins skating down street rails and landing extreme tricks as if it were second nature to him.

One man, Adrian McCoy, approached Atkins’ mother, Evelini Gibbs, embraced her and then placed his fist to his chest.

“‘Genny’ will always be in here,” he said.

Since he was 10, skateboarding was all Atkins knew. He skateboarded in competitions in Las Vegas, Arizona, California and Florida, according to his family. Atkins even dreamed of starting his own skateboarding company.

“He was extremely special and just so talented,” childhood skateboarding friend Frankie Decker said. “Everyone knew it.”

Skateboarding friend Chris Dewitt added, “I wanted to see him go pro. He was destined.”

Aside from skateboarding, Dewitt said, Atkins cared deeply for the people around him. In July, Atkins and Dewitt sat together outside a hotel and talked for hours about life and skating. A man who Dewitt said he had bad blood with approached them and held Dewitt at gunpoint.

Atkins, according to Dewitt, responded: “If you’re gonna do that, you’re gonna have to shoot both of us.”

“If Genesis wasn’t sitting there with me, that guy probably would’ve shot me,” Dewitt said. “I can’t get over it. I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”

As teens, Decker said, he and Atkins had a Christmas Day tradition of going to spots that weren’t normally “skateable.” After spending time with family that morning, they hopped in a car and headed to street skate at a post office and other businesses that weren’t open.

“My childhood was significantly better and more fun because he was in it,” Decker said with tears streaming down his cheeks. “I’m lucky to have grown up with him.”

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.