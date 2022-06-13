84°F
Funeral planned for Las Vegas detective killed in crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2022 - 7:38 am
 
Detective Justin Terry (Metropolitan Police Department)
A funeral for a Las Vegas detective killed in a traffic crash in northwest Las Vegas on Friday is scheduled for June 20 in Henderson.

Meanwhile, the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) announced details on the public can offer support for Detective Justin Terry’s family. One way is through donations to a fund in Terry’s name. Metal bracelets in honor of Terry are also available for purchase at the IPOF online store.

“All proceeds go directly to the family,” the IPOF said, adding “The Las Vegas community tragically lost another hero and we will make sure he is never forgotten.”

Terry, 45, was driving his police vehicle on U.S. Highway 95 near Centennial Parkway when a steel beam fell onto his vehicle in a construction zone early Friday. The Nevada Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer hauling an excavator with an oversized load struck the beam, causing it to fall. Terry died at the scene.

Terry was on duty at the time. Police said he was assigned to the homicide sex crimes bureau, sexual assault and abuse section. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. at Central Christian Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, according to an online obituary posted by Dignity Memorial. Condolences poured in for Terry’s family on the website and on social media throughout the weekend.

“Thinking of all of Justin’s family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time,” one poster wrote on the Dignity website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

